White Cliffs memory care wall in Kingman is a reminder that dementia can’t erase individual lives and accomplishments

Kingman – White Cliffs Senior Living is celebrating the lives of those who live at The Gardens, the community’s Memory Care environment, through a memory care wall for Alzheimer and dementia residents. The wall features photos and biographies of the residents who call the community home.

According to a new release from White Cliffs Senior Living, the harshest reality faced by those diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and/or dementia is the thought of losing their sense of self. The same is true for family members, who fear the day when a loved one might no longer recognize them or even themselves. That’s why telling their stories has become so important to one area senior living community.

“We want to ensure that everyone knows that each of our memory care residents has a story, and those stories are often full of amazing lives and accomplishments,” said Letha Garcia, White Cliffs executive director. “Their diagnoses doesn’t define them. It never will.”

One such story is that of Molly Hartwig, who worked for NASA in the field of computer programming/engineering. At a time when women were not a large percentage of the workforce, this self-taught wife and mother still has a picture of one of the shuttle launches in her room.

“Her story is inspiring,” said her son, Robert. “For the community to help us share it and celebrate it is one of those above and beyond things that makes White Cliffs unique.”

The Memory Care Wall, which was officially unveiled earlier this month, is an example of Watermark Communities creating innovative programs focused on recognition and understanding of challenges faced by seniors and their families.

“The wall also includes a world map, where we highlight where each resident is from,” said Garcia. “We celebrate the lives of these people daily and that will never change.”

National Dementia Awareness Week begin on May 16.