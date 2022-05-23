OFFERS
Wisdom, Schwindel homer as Cubs rally past Diamondbacks 5-4

The Chicago Cubs beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4 to avoid a four-game series sweep in Chicago. Diamondbacks manager Tony Lovullo is pictured. (Photo by Mwinog2777, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/32MElBX)

JAY COHEN, AP Baseball Writer
Originally Published: May 23, 2022 11:02 a.m.

CHICAGO - Patrick Wisdom grinned as he pulled on a gray T-shirt that read SCHWISDOM across the front.

Nothing more needed to be said.

Wisdom and Schwindel hit consecutive homers against Ian Kennedy in the eighth inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4 on Sunday to avoid a four-game series sweep.

Wisdom had a bouncer go just foul right before he connected for his ninth homer, sending a leadoff shot deep to center field. Schwindel then drove a 1-0 pitch from Kennedy (3-3) into the bleachers in left for his fourth homer.

“I was riding the momentum right there,” Schwindel said. “So I think that was the intent on the swing.”

Schwindel and Wisdom also hit consecutive homers during Chicago's 7-6 loss on Saturday. The last time the same two Cubs hit back-to-back homers in consecutive games was Hall of Famer Ernie Banks and Jim Hickman on Aug. 23-24, 1969, according to the team.

“We feed off each other's energy, so it's been great,” Wisdom said.

P.J. Higgins drove in three runs with his first career triple for Chicago. Keegan Thompson (4-0) worked three innings of one-run ball for the win.

The Cubs had dropped four in a row, blowing a 4-0 lead on Saturday.

Ketel Marte and Pavin Smith each had two hits for Arizona, which was trying for its first sweep at Wrigley Field since Aug. 9-11, 1999. David Peralta snapped a tie with a fielder's choice that drove in Geraldo Perdomo in the seventh.

The Diamondbacks had lost six in a row before they arrived in Chicago, including a four-game sweep at the Dodgers.

“I thought overall these past four games, I was proud of the way we came back after what we did in (Los Angeles),” manager Torey Lovullo said. “We were in a position to sweep a team on the road. We just couldn’t get it done.”

Chicago grabbed the lead in the second. With two out and the bases loaded, Higgins lined his second big league hit into the corner in right and used a headfirst slide to beat the throw into third.

Before Higgins' clutch swing, it looked as if Merrill Kelly might escape the inning unscathed. After the first three batters reached — including Wisdom's infield single on a popup that dropped in front of third baseman Drew Ellis — Alfonso Rivas struck out looking and Andrelton Simmons fouled out.

“Huge knock for us,” manager David Ross said. “Huge.”

The Diamondbacks rallied in the sixth, tying it at three on two-out RBI singles for Marte, Smith and Jake McCarthy. Marte's hit drove in Ellis, who led off with a double to center for the team's first extra-base hit against Wade Miley.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: 3B Josh Rojas (left hand contusion) was held out. Lovullo said he doesn’t think Rojas will need a stint on the injured list. Ellis was recalled from Triple-A Reno and INF Yonny Hernandez was sent down. ... Lovullo said he talked to SS Nick Ahmed on Saturday, and he has a text chain going with C Jose Herrera, LHP Kyle Nelson and OF Cooper Hummel. Herrera, Nelson and Hummel are on the IL because of COVID-19 protocol, and Ahmed also is on the IL with an unspecified issue. Lovullo said all four players are doing well.

Cubs: C Willson Contreras (right hamstring) is day to day after he left Saturday’s 7-6 loss in the third inning. Higgins was promoted from Triple-A Iowa, and INF Ildemaro Vargas was designated for assignment. ... INF Nico Hoerner (right ankle) hit on the field, and Ross said he planned to take some ground balls. INF Nick Madrigal (low back strain) played catch. Ross said he thinks Madrigal will need a rehab stint in the minors, but Hoerner could return as soon as the team's upcoming series at Cincinnati.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: RHP Zach Davies (2-2, 4.35 ERA) starts Monday night against Kansas City in the opener of a nine-game homestand. RHP Zack Greinke (0-2, 3.48 ERA) takes the mound for the Royals.

Cubs: LHP Drew Smyly (1-5, 3.97 ERA) pitches Monday night at Cincinnati in the opener of a four-game series. The Reds have not announced their starter.

