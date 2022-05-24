OFFERS
ADOT offers safety tips as part of Heat Awareness Week

Governor Doug Ducey has proclaimed this week, May 23 - 27, as Heat Awareness Week (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: May 24, 2022 5:58 p.m.

PHOENIX – Temperatures are rapidly rising and schools are letting out, which means summer is here. Since summers in Arizona get really hot, the Arizona Department of Transportation wants to remind drivers to protect themselves and their vehicles this summer.

Governor Doug Ducey has proclaimed this week, May 23 - 27, as Heat Awareness Week, according to a press release. For those traveling in and around Arizona this summer, ADOT has compiled some safety tips to help make sure individuals are prepared for soaring summer temperatures.

 Make sure your vehicle is ready to beat the heat and won’t break down on a 110-degree day by doing the following:

Test your battery, especially if it is more than three-years-old. Heat can zap batteries, and a dead battery could leave you stranded far from home.

Check your coolant levels and top them off if necessary. If you are due for a coolant flush, consider getting that done before going anywhere too far away.

Make sure your vehicle’s air conditioner is in good working order.

Confirm that your tires are properly inflated and in good condition to reduce the risk of blowouts.

Stock your vehicle with a first-aid kit, jumper cables and safety flares.

 Finally, make sure you are prepared to endure the heat while traveling by planning your route in advance using az511.gov. Consider packing an emergency kit that includes things like sunscreen, sunglasses, a wide-brimmed hat and an umbrella. Also a cooler with cold drinking water and healthy snacks. Finally, have a fully-charged cell phone and any necessary medications.

 Find additional tips at azdot.gov/extreme-heat.

