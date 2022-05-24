BLM seeks public input on proposed transmission line upgrade

KINGMAN — The Bureau of Land Management Kingman Field Office has completed a preliminary Environmental Assessment for the proposed UniSource Antares to Meadview 69kV Upgrade Project and is seeking public comment.

UNS Electric, Inc., a subsidiary of UniSource Energy Services, has proposed building a new approximately 10-mile transmission line to strengthen its local existing right of way from the BLM to support the proposed project. The preliminary Environmental Assessment is located on the BLM’s National NEPA register. The link to the project is here: https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/admin/project/2016129/510

The purpose of the project is to resolve voltage issues in the growing community of Meadview. The proposed extension of the 69kV powerline would meet the increased energy demands and provide consistent reliable electricity to the area.

The 30-day public comment period ends on June 17, 2022. Electronic comments may be submitted via the blm.eplanning.gov link shown above. Written comments may be submitted to the BLM Kingman Field Office, 2755 Mission Blvd, Kingman, AZ 86401. If you would like to receive a hard copy of the Environmental Assessment, contact the BLM Kingman Field Office at 928-718-3700. If you have any project related questions, please contact Maria Nicoletti, Lead Realty Specialist, at mnicoletti@blm.gov, or a 928-718-3700.

