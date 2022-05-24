Letter | Talking some trash

I tuned into The Talk the other day. The hot button issue that afternoon? Should Kim Kardashian have worn Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress to the Met Gala this year, or was that wrong?



Friends, there are bigger moral issues in society today, but not according to the CBS moguls of mediocrity who produce this show. According to a consensus of our betters, Marilyn’s dress is like the parchment of the Declaration of Independence . . . untouchable.

Forget world hunger, climate change, NATO expansion, Ukraine contraction, price inflation, intelligence deflation, the rise of monarchy, and the evaporation of democracy. The 1% class is determined to dumb down Americans to the status of Roman plebeians so we are as subservient to their wishes as common slaves.

But if “the dress” issue doesn’t float your boat, maybe a new summer TV show will. Who is not looking forward to hot newbie bodies finding love in the jungle without talking to each other? Now that’s some fire, brah. Almost as hot as best friend celebrities parading onto the stage of Ellen’s final few shows with praises more inflated than meat prices.

I, for one, am not looking forward to America’s final days, which will follow not long after Ellen’s.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah