OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, May 25
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter | Talking some trash

Originally Published: May 24, 2022 5:43 p.m.

I tuned into The Talk the other day. The hot button issue that afternoon? Should Kim Kardashian have worn Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress to the Met Gala this year, or was that wrong?

Friends, there are bigger moral issues in society today, but not according to the CBS moguls of mediocrity who produce this show. According to a consensus of our betters, Marilyn’s dress is like the parchment of the Declaration of Independence . . . untouchable.

Forget world hunger, climate change, NATO expansion, Ukraine contraction, price inflation, intelligence deflation, the rise of monarchy, and the evaporation of democracy. The 1% class is determined to dumb down Americans to the status of Roman plebeians so we are as subservient to their wishes as common slaves.

But if “the dress” issue doesn’t float your boat, maybe a new summer TV show will. Who is not looking forward to hot newbie bodies finding love in the jungle without talking to each other? Now that’s some fire, brah. Almost as hot as best friend celebrities parading onto the stage of Ellen’s final few shows with praises more inflated than meat prices.

I, for one, am not looking forward to America’s final days, which will follow not long after Ellen’s.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State