Rants and Raves | May 25, 2022

Pro lifers what are you doing to help these children after they are born? What about the families of these children?

Kingman budget workshop - I wish we had a good workshop .... eliminate taxes. we can haul trash to the dump outselves. As far as street, go back to dirt roads, they are cheaper.

Please pave my street - Paving causes pot holes.

MCC graduates 600 - A big THANK YOU to the anonymous benefactor who donated caps, gowns and tassels to the MCC graduation class of 2022. This poor-as-a-church-mouse student is very appreciative.

Big cats new sanctuary not wanted. - I would rather live with big cats in a sanctuary around me than around drug addicts and thieves wandering the streets at all hours of the nights.

Showed up after spending an hour prepping for an interview and there’s nothing more than a table and sign in sheet. There wasn’t interviews or hiring on the spot. Waited in the store for half an hour. Fake news.

Ignorance is bliss! - I honestly wish I had never been educated. I’ve got a university degree, but had I grown up here I’d be walking the streets with a gas can and a weedeater looking for a couple nickels to rub together.

Paving roads - I hope they get their road paved. I can’t even get ours graded. Been here for 30 years.

People living on improved streets have paid for such when they bought their homes. People who bought homes on unimproved streets did not do so. City should calculate up costs per house and present the bills. If paid, improve those.

Please pave my street - We have lacked real leaders on the council for decades. The council must direct the street department to assess costs to the residents of such streets and get them improved.