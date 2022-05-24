OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, May 25
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Rants and Raves | May 25, 2022

Originally Published: May 24, 2022 5:42 p.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants–and–raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Pro lifers what are you doing to help these children after they are born? What about the families of these children?

Kingman budget workshop - I wish we had a good workshop .... eliminate taxes. we can haul trash to the dump outselves. As far as street, go back to dirt roads, they are cheaper.

Please pave my street - Paving causes pot holes.

MCC graduates 600 - A big THANK YOU to the anonymous benefactor who donated caps, gowns and tassels to the MCC graduation class of 2022. This poor-as-a-church-mouse student is very appreciative.

Big cats new sanctuary not wanted. - I would rather live with big cats in a sanctuary around me than around drug addicts and thieves wandering the streets at all hours of the nights.

Showed up after spending an hour prepping for an interview and there’s nothing more than a table and sign in sheet. There wasn’t interviews or hiring on the spot. Waited in the store for half an hour. Fake news.

Ignorance is bliss! - I honestly wish I had never been educated. I’ve got a university degree, but had I grown up here I’d be walking the streets with a gas can and a weedeater looking for a couple nickels to rub together.

Paving roads - I hope they get their road paved. I can’t even get ours graded. Been here for 30 years.

People living on improved streets have paid for such when they bought their homes. People who bought homes on unimproved streets did not do so. City should calculate up costs per house and present the bills. If paid, improve those.

Please pave my street - We have lacked real leaders on the council for decades. The council must direct the street department to assess costs to the residents of such streets and get them improved.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State