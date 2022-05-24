OFFERS
Summer reading program to begin in June

The Summer Library Program will be open to the public from June 1 to August 1, and readers of all ages will dive into the ocean depths this summer as Mohave County Library presents “Oceans of Possibilities.” (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: May 24, 2022 6:20 p.m.

KINGMAN — The Summer Library Program will be open to the public from June 1 to August 1, and readers of all ages will dive into the ocean depths this summer as Mohave County Library presents “Oceans of Possibilities.”

According to a press release from the Kingman Library, activities include group games, ocean-related crafts, art projects and more. All programs are free of charge.

The Summer Reading Program is open to all ages from preschool through adult, with programs, prize drawings, story times and more. Registration for “Oceans of Possibilities” begins on May 25, 2022.

For more information, call the library at 928-692-5665 or visit www.mohavecountylibrary.info.

