Downtown street closures will be in effect for National Road Trip Day

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman is celebrating National road Trip Day today, May 27. Andy Devine Ave. will be closed between 3rd St. and 5th St. from 2 to 8 p.m. The section of 4th St. between Beale St. and Andy Devine will be closed from 2 to 10 p.m.

According to a City of Kingman press release, Kingman will host the proclamation of the very first National Day Calendar’s National Road Trip Day today. Events start at 3 p.m. and end at 10 p.m.

This block party will have live music from Sound Hole + Painterz and Garagemahal, specials at downtown restaurants, a beer garden and a car show in addition to the unveiling of a new statue and Historic Downtown virtual guided tour.

The virtual tour will have signage at each tour stop with QR codes that people can scan. When scanned, it will load an audio recording about the interesting history of that location, then lead them to the next location.

For the block party, there will be printed maps to guide participants on the tour. The maps have stamp boxes for each spot (like a passport) and we’ll have volunteers stationed at each point of interest to stamp their tour map. Everyone who completes the tour will be entered into a drawing, held that night, for prizes donated by downtown Kingman businesses.

Marlo, the founder of National Day Calendar, will be dressed in his very best road trip attire for his proclamation at the 5 p.m. event. National Day Calendar's podcast will be featuring the event on May 27. After this event, National Road Trip Day will also be on all future calendars.

The car show will be located on Route 66 (Andy Devine Ave.) between 3rd St. and 5th St. Car show entrance will be at 5th Street and Andy Devine Avenue, registrations can be made by calling (928) 718-2583 or visiting https://bit.ly/3lLrFoA.

The beer garden will be on the corner of 4th St. and Route 66. Jim Hinckley's statue unveiling will take place in front of the Kingman Railroad Depot, 402 Andy Devine Ave.

Schedule of events:

Walking Tours & Stamp Locations: 3 to 7 p.m.

Car Show: 3 to 7 p.m.

Robotics Demonstrations by Bionic Bulldogs: 3 to 7 p.m.

Proclamation: 5 p.m.

Statue Unveiling: 6 p.m.

Music & Bands: DJ, 3 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Bands: 5 to 6 p.m. & 6:30 to 10 p.m.

Beer Garden: 3 to 10 p.m.