Dr. Reba Grandrud Collection to be presented to Mohave Museum Saturday

The public is invited Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 9 a.m. to the Mohave Museum of History and Arts for the presentation of the Dr. Reba Grandrud Collection. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: May 26, 2022 5:22 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, May 26, 2022 5:54 PM

The public is invited Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 9 a.m. to the Mohave Museum of History and Arts for the presentation of the Dr. Reba Grandrud Collection. The collection consists of 15 Roy Purcell pieces of various mining and Native American subjects. The museum is honored that Dr. Grandrud chose the Mohave Museum to house this collection.

Dr. Reba Grandrud has dedicated decades to researching and writing Southwest history. She has contributed to the American West historiography with several publications. Her focus on local history led to her involvement in multiple historical societies and several trail organizations.

She served as Heritage Fund Planner and Coordinator of the National Register of Historic Places for Arizona and the State Historic Preservation Office.

Dr. Grandrud was also director of the Arizona Historical Society Museum in Papago Park, Phoenix. In addition to these prestigious positions, she served on the board of the Arizona Women’s Hall of Fame, a group that honors women who have “positively affected Arizona and its communities.”

Dr. Grandrud’s contribution to education is evident not only in her scholarship but also in her links to organizations like Westerners International, which promotes the rich culture of the American West. Among her many accolades Dr. Grandrud is the recipient of the Sharlot Hall Award for her dedication to the promotion and preservation of Arizona History.

Roy Purcell has become an icon of Mohave County public memory and its interpretation. His work on the original Mohave Museum with his “Mohave Epic” set a precedent for the museum of the symbiotic relationship between history and art. His ability to see art in so many aspects of the desert landscape, led to his painting of the Chloride Rock Murals in the 1960s. Roy’s own experiences in Mohave County, including his mining work in the Tennessee Mine, is evident in the subjects of his work.

His depiction of mines, in various stages of abandonment provide a glimpse at a past quickly fading into lost memory. Thanks to Roy’s efforts, the images are preserved and the discussion of their role in history continues.

His attention to Native American culture and the reverence he shows towards it, is conveyed in pieces such as “Dark Anima” and “Journey of Lomaki”.

Roy also served as the director of the Mohave Museum from January 1967 to July 1970.

