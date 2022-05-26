OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, May 26
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Fort Mohave woman arrested for drug and weapon possession

Melissa Jean Sistar (MCSO photo)

Melissa Jean Sistar (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: May 26, 2022 5:35 p.m.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Melissa Jean Sistar, 45 of Fort Mohave, for possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a weapon during a drug offense, dangerous drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession, all felonies.

On Thursday, May 19 at 3:45 a.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a white sedan in the 4400 block of Highway 95. According to an MCSO press release, deputies contacted the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, identified as Sistar, who advised that her driver’s license was suspended.

Deputies observed a black handgun on the driver’s side floor board, and it appeared that Sistar was allegedly attempting to conceal the weapon with her feet. According to law enforcement, deputies asked Sistar multiple times if there were any weapons in the vehicle and Sistar allegedly continuously avoided answering the question.

Deputies asked Sistar to step out of the vehicle and consent was given to search the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed a 9mm handgun and approximately 1 gram of a crystal-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine in Sistar’s purse, according to law enforcement.

A records check revealed Sistar to be a convicted felon currently on felony probation. She was arrested and transported to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman without incident.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State