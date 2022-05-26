OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, May 26
Kingman Finance Department receives Distinguished Budget Presentation Award

Originally Published: May 26, 2022 5:40 p.m.

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman is pleased to announce the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada awarded its Distinguished Budget Presentation Award to the City of Kingman for its Fiscal Year 2021-22 adopted budget book.

The award is the highest form of recognition in governmental budgeting, according to a press release from the City of Kingman. The finance team will also be submitting the City’s FY2022-23 adopted budget book, upon completion, to GFOA for consideration.

“This is a very notable accomplishment, and our finance team has consistently been recognized by this international association for its reporting, transparency, and commitment to making our financial reporting accessible and easy to understand,” Kingman City Manager Ron Foggin said.

GFOA advances excellence in government finance by providing best practices, professional development, resources and practical research for more than 21,000 members and the communities they serve.

