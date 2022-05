I been living here in Kingman since 1988. I have seen Kingman grow from 12,700 to more than 32,600 plus not including Butler area which has another 13,000, and we are still good on our water aquifers for another 100-plus years (if you believe in the USGS study.) All those who think we are near doomsday should act first and move.

Michael Dye

Kingman