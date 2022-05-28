BLM seeks public input on proposed Mohave Mine Exploration Project

KINGMAN — The Bureau of Land Management Kingman Field Office has completed an environmental assessment (EA) and is seeking public comment on the proposed Mohave Mine Exploration Project (DOI-BLM-AZ-C010-2022-0006-EA).

Mohave USA Gold Corporation (MGC) proposes to conduct a phased mineral exploration program at the Mohave Mine Exploration Project in Northwest Arizona about 40 miles northwest of Kingman, Arizona in the Black Mountains located entirely on public land administered by the U.S. Department of the Interior, BLM, Kingman Field Office. Access to the project site is via US Route 93 traveling about 25 miles north from Kingman and then 12 miles west on county-maintained Cottonwood Road to the Project Area. Exploration drilling would be undertaken in phases as geologic and other subsurface information are obtained and evaluated for further drilling. MGC proposes to disturb as many as 93 acres by:

• Constructing up to 600 drill sites with sumps (52 acres);

• Constructing up to 17 miles (90,000 linear feet) of access roads (39.9 acres);

• Constructing one laydown and storage area (0.9 acres); and,

• Constructing up to two groundwater monitoring wells.

The EA is located on the BLM’s National NEPA register project webpage at: https://go.us.gov/xuVZw. The 30-day public comment period begins on May 27 and ends June 25, 2022. Electronic comments may be submitted via blm.eplanning.gov link shown above. Written comments may be submitted to BLM Kingman Field Office, 2755 Mission Blvd, Kingman, AZ 86401. If you would like to receive a hard copy of the environmental assessment, contact the BLM Kingman Field Office at 928-718-3700. If you have any project related questions, please contact Paul Misiazek, Geologist, at pmisiasz@blm.gov, or at a 928-718-3700.

For further information please contact the Kingman Field Office at 928-718-3700.