OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, May 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

BLM seeks public input on proposed Mohave Mine Exploration Project

Originally Published: May 28, 2022 3:17 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, May 28, 2022 4:19 PM

KINGMAN — The Bureau of Land Management Kingman Field Office has completed an environmental assessment (EA) and is seeking public comment on the proposed Mohave Mine Exploration Project (DOI-BLM-AZ-C010-2022-0006-EA).

Mohave USA Gold Corporation (MGC) proposes to conduct a phased mineral exploration program at the Mohave Mine Exploration Project in Northwest Arizona about 40 miles northwest of Kingman, Arizona in the Black Mountains located entirely on public land administered by the U.S. Department of the Interior, BLM, Kingman Field Office. Access to the project site is via US Route 93 traveling about 25 miles north from Kingman and then 12 miles west on county-maintained Cottonwood Road to the Project Area. Exploration drilling would be undertaken in phases as geologic and other subsurface information are obtained and evaluated for further drilling. MGC proposes to disturb as many as 93 acres by:

• Constructing up to 600 drill sites with sumps (52 acres);

• Constructing up to 17 miles (90,000 linear feet) of access roads (39.9 acres);

• Constructing one laydown and storage area (0.9 acres); and,

• Constructing up to two groundwater monitoring wells.

The EA is located on the BLM’s National NEPA register project webpage at: https://go.us.gov/xuVZw. The 30-day public comment period begins on May 27 and ends June 25, 2022. Electronic comments may be submitted via blm.eplanning.gov link shown above. Written comments may be submitted to BLM Kingman Field Office, 2755 Mission Blvd, Kingman, AZ 86401. If you would like to receive a hard copy of the environmental assessment, contact the BLM Kingman Field Office at 928-718-3700. If you have any project related questions, please contact Paul Misiazek, Geologist, at pmisiasz@blm.gov, or at a 928-718-3700.

For further information please contact the Kingman Field Office at 928-718-3700.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State