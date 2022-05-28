OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, May 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Dry, hot conditions lead to additional fire restrictions on most BLM lands in Arizona

Kingman Miner stock photo

Kingman Miner stock photo

Originally Published: May 28, 2022 4:16 p.m.

KINGMAN– Due to ongoing hot and dry weather conditions and increased risk for wildfire activity, the Bureau of Land Management is implementing Stage 2 fire restrictions in three of its four Arizona districts ahead of the Memorial Day weekend. BLM-managed public lands in the Phoenix District, Colorado River District and Gila District are affected.  

 The Colorado River District includes the Kingman Field Office, the Yuma Field Office and the Lake Havasu Field Office. According to a BLM press release, beginning May 26 at 8:00 a.m., these activities are temporarily prohibited under Stage 2 restrictions: 

 Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, or charcoal, coal, or wood stove or grill. 

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building. 

Discharging a firearm, air rifle, exploding targets or gas gun except while engaged in a lawful hunt pursuant to state, federal or tribal laws and regulations. 

Operating any internal combustion engine, such as a chainsaw or similar tool. 

Welding, or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame. 

Fireworks, exploding targets, sky lanterns and incendiary devices are prohibited year-round on BLM lands in Arizona. 

Pressurized liquid or gas stoves, lanterns and heaters possessing shut-off devices are allowed in areas clear of grasses and other fine fuels within three feet of the device.  

Violation of restrictions is punishable by fine, imprisonment or both. Violators may also be held personally responsible for reimbursement of fire suppression costs. 

To further prevent wildfires, cigarettes should never be thrown out the window of a vehicle. Instead, use ashtrays. Never park a vehicle over dead grass; the catalytic converter can ignite the vegetation. Check vehicles for dragging metal or safety tow chains on trailers, and ensure tires are well inflated - sparks created from metal hitting pavement can ignite wildfires. Spark safety, not wildfires.  

 Fire restrictions remain in place until the risk of wildfires is reduced in the area. Historically this is when areas receive widespread monsoon rains. 

For more detail on BLM Arizona fire restrictions, visit: https://www.blm.gov/arizona/fire-restrictions. Fire restrictions can vary by agency and jurisdictions. Know before you go. Learn more about current fire restrictions and current fire situations at https://wildlandfire.az.gov.  

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State