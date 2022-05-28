Letter | Thanks for race support

I would like to take this opportunity to thank my friends and the community for supporting the Mary Chan Race for Hospice. Because of your generous support we were able to raise $14,000.000 This money is given to the Hospice home to support the operations of the home, helping so many families at a time when they need it most. Your faithfulness and generosity every year continues to make the event successful.

I appreciate the generosity of you and the Kingman community. Thank you again, and God bless.

Mary Chan and SueAnn Mello