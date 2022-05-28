Mohave County Sheriff’s Office detectives investigating in-custody death

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are investigating an in-custody death that occurred on Wednesday (5/25). The name of the involved inmate is being withheld until next of kin notification can be conducted. The inmate, a 69 year old female, was booked into the Adult Detention Facility on Saturday, May 14 for charges of Trespassing. On Wednesday (5/25), she was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center by jail staff, as she had continued to refuse to eat or drink for the last several days. Upon arrival at KRMC the inmate was unresponsive. The inmate was ultimately pronounced deceased by KRMC staff. The custody of the deceased will be transferred to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office, who will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death. This investigation is ongoing.