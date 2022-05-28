OFFERS
Smoke from Lost Lake fire visible in Kingman

Originally Published: May 28, 2022 3:16 p.m.

A vegetation fire near Parker has prompted evacuations of residents of Lost Lake Resort on the California side of the Colorado River. The fire was listed at 5,900 acres and 44% percent contained as of 8 p.m. Thursday.

The fire, which was ignited May 26 approximately 25 miles north of Blythe, California, is burning in grass, salt cedar and desert brush. Winds and dry fuels contributed to the increase in the acreage burned.

Firefighters continue to work to stop the forward spread of the fire. The fire remains on the California side of the Colorado River and fire personnel are working to keep it from spreading to Arizona.

Fire personnel are working to secure a perimeter around the fire and the communities of Lost Lake and Hidden Valley Resorts.

Primary and cooperating agencies include the Bureau of Indian Affairs, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, Riverside County Fire and other cooperating entities.

