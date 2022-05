VFW to host Memorial Day events

KINGMAN

6 a.m. Place Flags on graves at Mountain View Cemetery, 1301 Stockton Hill Road.

8:30 a.m. Veteran’s Park dedication, 310 Beale St., Kingman

10 a.m. Flag raising at VFW Post 10386, 3036 John L Ave., Kingman

11 a.m. Ceremony at Mountain View Cemetery, 1301 Stockton Hill Road.

Noon Flag Ceremony at VFW Post 3516, 2826 Wickieup Ave., Kingman.

5:30 p.m. Pick up Flags at Mountain View Cemetery, 1301 Stockton Hill Road.