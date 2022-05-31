100s gather to hear Colorado River crisis reports

In the past two weeks several hundred Mohave County citizens have responded to open meetings that have been held in the communities of Meadview and Kingman.

The topic was to discuss the crisis of water levels on Lake Mead, and recreational watercraft use on the mighty Lake Mead, the nation’s largest man-made lake.

With a daily drop of the reservoir’s elevation to new never-before-seen levels, recreational use on Lake Mead has all but stopped.

At South Cove, near the 2,500-member community of Meadview, the only launching has been by small watercraft, mostly kayakers and canoers who launch on the rocky, muddy and unstable shoreline.

Some larger boats, whose owners risk getting stuck on the shoreline and face $700 tow charges, leave evidence of their failed attempts in the soft and gooey muck.

The first meeting was held on May 21 in Meadview. Members from the Bureau of Reclamation along with the National Park Service gave well-researched reports on not only what is happening now, but what will likely occur in the future, regarding water use on the Lower Basin of the Colorado River, including Lakes Mead, Mohave and even Havasu.

The Lake Mead boss made it very clear that below the 1,050 elevation mark at South Cove, “there are no plans to build a temporary launch ramp at South Cove.”

Both public meetings saw staff for U.S. Rep. Dr. Paul Gosar (R-Bullhead City), along with members of U.S. Sen Mark Kelley’s (D-Arizona) office, in the audience and both officials read letters into the public record.

Another letter signed by State Reps. Regina Cobb (R-Kingman) and Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City) and State Sen. Sonny Borrelli (R-Lake Havasu City), was read into the record.

But for all the reports that were given, the one thing that citizens didn’t hear was a plan about what is to be done at South Cove in the future, which could effect the thousands of visitors that pour money into Meadview and the surrounding area annually.

Randy Glasser is a Meadview resident and a member of the Meadview Chamber of Commerce. Glaser said: ”There is much concern of the future of Meadview if a ramp is not established.”

Glaser noted that the chamber is already putting together packets to draw in visitors to the Meadview area. “There is a lot of natural beauty and outdoors-related activities including 4x4 exploring, kayaking, canoeing.”

I agree with Glaser that unfortunately the future of Meadview is in peril. Pattison has made it very clear that they are not going to do anything at South Couth in the near future as far as a boat launch is concerned.

I applaud the Meadview Chamber of thinking of ways to bring in tourists while this water crisis continues. It will take millions of federal and state dollars years to ever get a ramp at South Cove again.

Glaser and I agree it will probably not be built in our lifetimes!