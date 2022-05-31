OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, May 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

7-year-old girl killed, boater charged

A California man was arrested on charges of boating while intoxicated after striking and killing a 7-year-old girl in the Colorado River in Mohave County on Sunday, May 29. (MCSO file photo)

A California man was arrested on charges of boating while intoxicated after striking and killing a 7-year-old girl in the Colorado River in Mohave County on Sunday, May 29. (MCSO file photo)

Originally Published: May 31, 2022 6:56 p.m.

LAKE HAVASU CITY – An Indio man accused of striking and killing a 7-year old girl with his boat near Buckskin Mountain State Park in the Parker area of Mohave County posted bail and was released from the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, California on Tuesday morning.

Arthur Garcia, 37, of Indio, California, was arrested at 5:17 p.m. Sunday by the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department on a felony charge of operating under the influence, causing death or injury. According to the sheriff’s department, Garcia was driving a boat near the shoreline and struck the 7-year old, who was later pronounced dead at La Paz Regional Hospital, while she was swimming about 5 feet from shore. The boat allegedly went on to strike the shoreline.

The sheriff’s department said the girl was with her grandparents at the time of the incident. It is not clear whether the girl was a local resident, or visiting the area.

The sheriff’s department says its investigation found Garcia was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, and their investigation found Garcia to be operating his vessel in a reckless and negligent manner.

Garcia was transported to the West Valley Detention Center following his arrest on Sunday. The sheriff’s department says Garcia posted the $200,000 bail and was released on Tuesday morning.

According to inmate information from the West Valley Detention Center, no future court dates have been scheduled at this time. An employee with the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office said their office had not received the police reports from the case as of Tuesday morning. An employee with the sheriff’s department said the police reports were still being finished on Tuesday.

Buckskin Mountain State Park is located near the Parker Strip, just south of the Parker Dam and Lake Havasu.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Deputy Bryant Moore or Deputy Brian Weck of the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department Colorado River Station at 760-326-9200. To provide information anonymously call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 or submit the information online at wetip.com.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State