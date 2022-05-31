7-year-old girl killed, boater charged

LAKE HAVASU CITY – An Indio man accused of striking and killing a 7-year old girl with his boat near Buckskin Mountain State Park in the Parker area of Mohave County posted bail and was released from the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, California on Tuesday morning.

Arthur Garcia, 37, of Indio, California, was arrested at 5:17 p.m. Sunday by the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department on a felony charge of operating under the influence, causing death or injury. According to the sheriff’s department, Garcia was driving a boat near the shoreline and struck the 7-year old, who was later pronounced dead at La Paz Regional Hospital, while she was swimming about 5 feet from shore. The boat allegedly went on to strike the shoreline.

The sheriff’s department said the girl was with her grandparents at the time of the incident. It is not clear whether the girl was a local resident, or visiting the area.

The sheriff’s department says its investigation found Garcia was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, and their investigation found Garcia to be operating his vessel in a reckless and negligent manner.

Garcia was transported to the West Valley Detention Center following his arrest on Sunday. The sheriff’s department says Garcia posted the $200,000 bail and was released on Tuesday morning.

According to inmate information from the West Valley Detention Center, no future court dates have been scheduled at this time. An employee with the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office said their office had not received the police reports from the case as of Tuesday morning. An employee with the sheriff’s department said the police reports were still being finished on Tuesday.

Buckskin Mountain State Park is located near the Parker Strip, just south of the Parker Dam and Lake Havasu.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Deputy Bryant Moore or Deputy Brian Weck of the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department Colorado River Station at 760-326-9200. To provide information anonymously call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 or submit the information online at wetip.com.