OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, May 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Cardinals’ defensive back Jeff Gladney dies in car crash

By Associated Press
Originally Published: May 31, 2022 5:09 p.m.

DALLAS - Jeff Gladney, a defensive back for the NFL's Arizona Cardinals, died Monday in a car crash in Dallas. He was 25.

Gladney's death was confirmed by the Cardinals and his agent.

“We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney's passing. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss,” the team said.

The crash occurred on the service road of Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas, KTVT-TV reported. Another person also died.

The Dallas County sheriff's department said no one was available on the Memorial Day holiday to talk about the crash.

Gladney played at TCU before becoming a 2020 first-round draft pick of the Minnesota Vikings. He played in 16 games that year but was released before the 2021 season, when he was charged with assaulting a woman.

Gladney was found not guilty in Dallas County, Texas, in March and was subsequently signed by the Cardinals. He participated in team drills last week.

“We are asking prayers for the family and privacy at this most difficult time,” agent Brian Overstreet said.

The NFL said Gladney's death was a “tragic loss.”

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State