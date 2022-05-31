OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, May 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Fugitive apprehended in Kingman

John Mitchell Mola (MCSO photo)

John Mitchell Mola (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: May 31, 2022 5:19 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department arrested John Mitchell Mola, 59, a vagrant from the Kingman area, on a wanted fugitive warrant issued by the U.S. Marshall’s Service in Arlington, Virginia.

An officer found Mola sleeping on a loading dock behind a business in the 3200 block of Stockton Hill Road on Sunday, May 29 around 11:45 p.m. According to a KPD press release, a records check revealed that Mola allegedly had a valid felony warrant for his arrest issued out of the U.S. Marshall’s Service.

Mola was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Mohave County jail on a Fugitive from Justice hold while awaiting extradition. If is unknown what the original charges are, the news release noted.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State