Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, May 31
Kingman residents arrested in connection with armed robbery

Adam Gregory Wells and Bridget Pauline Gardner. (MCSO photos)

Originally Published: May 31, 2022 6:57 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Adam Gregory Wells, 41, and Bridget Pauline Gardner, 47, both of Kingman, in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Sunday, May 22.

Deputies responded to a business in the 4200 block of Highway 68 at 5:37 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery.

According to an MCSO news release a store employee claimed a female subject, identified as Gardner, allegedly attempting to conceal items in a bag without paying.

The employee said she confronted Gardner, who handed over the items. As the employee was escorting the male, Wells, and Gardner out of the store, anti-theft detectors at the door alerted. However, Gardner and Wells continued to exit the store.

The employee continued to follow the couple out of the store to get their license plate information, when Wells allegedly retrieved a shotgun from the vehicle and pointed it at the employee.

According to law enforcement, both subjects then got in the vehicle and left the scene.

Deputies attempted to locate the vehicle in the area and responded to known addresses for the two suspects, with no success. Warrants were issued for both suspects and Attempt to Locate alerts were sent to neighboring agencies.

On Monday, May 23, Wells contacted detectives and arranged to come to the office for an interview. At the conclusion of the interview, Wells was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, armed robbery and disorderly conduct with a weapon, all felonies.

Wells was transported to the Mohave County jail in Kingman without incident. Detectives then responded to a residence in the 3300 block of Harvard Street in Kingman that Gardner was known to frequent and made contact with her in an RV on the property.

According to law enforcement, Gardner was placed under arrest on charges of armed robbery, dangerous drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession for .5 grams of methamphetamine located in her pocket at the time of arrest. She was transported to the jail without incident. The investigation continues.

