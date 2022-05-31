Mohave County Sheriff's Office responds to false homicide

KINGMAN – On Friday, May, 27 at approximately 10:30 a.m., Mohave County Sheriff's Office deputies responded false reports of a homicide.

According to an MCSO press release, deputies responded to the 6000 block of Bison Ave. in Fort Mohave due to a report of a homicide. A citizen called local authorities and claimed they had witnessed a homicide, which prompted a large amount of MCSO personnel to respond.

Deputies arrived on scene and soon discovered the caller had provided false information to law enforcement and no one had been hurt. An investigation into who provided the false information is underway and charges may be filed for providing false information.