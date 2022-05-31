Postal workers staff food bank

KINGMAN – Staff from the United States Postal Service volunteered their time for a food drive at the Kingman Area Food Bank.

According to a press release from the food bank, the volunteers collected over 14 pallets of food. Food was donated from community members throughout Kingman.



Mark Pardue, executive director of the Kingman Area Food Bank, said the food will go a long way toward providing emergency food resources during the summer months to families in the Kingman.