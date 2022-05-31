OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, May 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Rants and Raves | June 1, 2022

Originally Published: May 31, 2022 6:06 p.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants–and–raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Do all the law enforcement officers in the city and county have protective clothing and gear? If not, our city and county governments should provide them. Maybe they could contact NRA for grant money.

Downwinder bill clears House, Mohave excluded – Outrageous! Many of us living through the testing lost family members and friends at young ages and themselves battled cancer.

Tribal request to halt Santa Rita Copper Mine is denied – Great ruling! Private land, jobs and more. This entire state was founded on mining and it didn’t kill us at all; it created jobs and a state. Three of my great-grandfathers came here to mine, raised families, contributed greatly.

Thank you to Carissa at Big Lots who helped me in a diabetic crisis. I was locked out of my car without money or medication. You spent your own money to buy me food. God Bless You, beautiful person.

Gov. Ducey may try again for legislation to keep guns away from those deemed dangerous – Good luck. Until these school shootings hit private upscale schools, these tragedies will continue.

We need to immediately stop selling assault rifles. Then register every one that’s out in the public. Don’t want to register it? Keep it at home. If found anywhere outside the home not registered, confiscate.

We need a fix to a real nightmare traffic problem at Beale Street and I-40. It doesn’t matter what day of week it is, or holiday, it’s every day.

We need to address the why in mass shootings – The answer is simple. Nearly every “mass” shooter has been a cannabis user which scrambles the brain. Most are boys without fathers, often mothers on drugs, no family coherence but mainly, no Christianity we were founded on. It has been trampled.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State