OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, May 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Woodruff/Chan win Kingman Bass Club tourney at Lake Mohave

Ryan Chan and Chad Woodruff hold the smallmouth bass they caught at Lake Mohave to win a recent Kingman Bass Club tournament. (Courtesy photo)

Ryan Chan and Chad Woodruff hold the smallmouth bass they caught at Lake Mohave to win a recent Kingman Bass Club tournament. (Courtesy photo)

mugshot photo
By Don Martin
Originally Published: May 31, 2022 5:11 p.m.

KINGMAN – The team of Chad Woodruff and Ryan Chan beat seven other teams to win the Kingman Bass Club’s most recent one-day bass tournament. The teams launched out of Princess Cove on Lake Mohave.

Woodruff and Chan brought in a five-fish limit of smallmouth bass that weighed 18.75 lbs.

Chan said that he and Woodruff caught over 20 bass during the one-day event. “We caught fish on just about everything we threw, including top water, Senkos, dropshot and a NED rig. However, nothing was super consistent.”

The club’s next tournament will be June 5 at Park Moabi on the Colorado River. The pre-tournament meeting will be tonight, at 7 p.m. at the Honda dealership on Stockton Hill Road.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State