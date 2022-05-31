Woodruff/Chan win Kingman Bass Club tourney at Lake Mohave

KINGMAN – The team of Chad Woodruff and Ryan Chan beat seven other teams to win the Kingman Bass Club’s most recent one-day bass tournament. The teams launched out of Princess Cove on Lake Mohave.

Woodruff and Chan brought in a five-fish limit of smallmouth bass that weighed 18.75 lbs.

Chan said that he and Woodruff caught over 20 bass during the one-day event. “We caught fish on just about everything we threw, including top water, Senkos, dropshot and a NED rig. However, nothing was super consistent.”

The club’s next tournament will be June 5 at Park Moabi on the Colorado River. The pre-tournament meeting will be tonight, at 7 p.m. at the Honda dealership on Stockton Hill Road.