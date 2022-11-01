Chance of rain in Kingman on Wednesday night, Thursday

KINGMAN – There’s a chance of rain on Wednesday night and during the day on Thursday in the Kingman area.

According to the National Weather Service Office in Las Vegas, there will be a 30% chanc3e of showers Wednesday evening, primarily before 11 p.m. A low temperature of 38 degrees is anticipated, with southwest winds of 11 mph to 17 mph and gusts as high as 34 mph.

The chance of rain increases to 50% during the day on Thursday, according to NWS meteorologists. The high temperature on Thursday will struggle to reach 50 degrees , with south south-west winds of 14 mph to 17 mph and gusts to 25 mph.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy and cold, with a low temperature around 33 degrees, the weather service predicts.

High during the forecast period range from 64 degrees on Wednesday and 63 degrees on Saturday, to 48 degrees on Thursday, and 64 degrees on Friday.

Sunday’s high will return to near normal at 66 degrees with breezy conditions forecast. Monday will be sunny with a high near 65 degrees, with an overnight low of about 45 degrees.

According to NWS, 6.27 inches of rain has fallen at the Kingman Airport this year.