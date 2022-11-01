Early voting ends Nov. 4

KINGMAN – Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8 and polls in Arizona will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 4 is the last day for early voting, according to a news release from the Mohave County Recorder’s Office. Early voting sites are at the Mohave County libraries in Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City and at 1776 Airway Ave (behind the Nutrition Center) in Kingman Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Voters may vote in person at any one of the above locations or drop off their mail ballot. More than 85,000 ballots have been mailed out by the Mohave County Recorder’s Office and over 28,000 ballots have been signature verified as of Monday morning,” the news release noted.

The County Recorder’s office advises those who plan to vote at an early voting site not to wait until the last day. Longer waiting times are anticipated and early voters are encouraged to vote right away.

The recorder’s office also recommends that early voters have their ballot in the mail no later than Wednesday of this week in order for it to have plenty of time to reach the office by 7 p.m. on election night.

For more information call voter registration at 928-753-0767 or visit https://bit.ly/3gZLA4h.