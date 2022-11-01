Kingman to host 12th annual Mohave County marching band exhibition

KINGMAN – Kingman Unified School District and Kingman High School will host the 12th annual Mohave County Marching Band Exhibition.

According to a news release from organizers, the event is slated for Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. at the Kingman High School football stadium at 4182 N. Bank St. in Kingman.

Field marching bands from Kingman High School, Lake Havasu High School, Lee Williams High School and Mohave High School will perform.

“Routinely recognized for the tradition of excellence, Mohave County high school marching bands currently rank in the top of this season's state competition circuits, Arizona Band and Orchestra Directors Association and the Arizona Marching Band Association,” organizers wrote in a news release.

The event is free and open to the public.