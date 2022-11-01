OFFERS
Subscribe Now
Tue, Nov. 01
Obituary | Jack William Hurley

Originally Published: November 1, 2022 5:21 p.m.

On Aug, 19, 2022 Jack William Hurley passed away and went to his heavenly father.

He was born Aug. 10, 1935 to john and Flora Hurley. He was in the Army from 1956-1959.

Most of his working was with General Motors which he retired from. After retirement he moved to Arizona.

Throughout his life he enjoyed going to the beach, fishing, traveling to see family, taking pride in having a beautiful yard where he lived and doing different things for the church he was going to.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Gloria, brother Harry, daughter Susi, grandson Alex and many other family members. He is survived by his wife of almost 59 years, Joylene; daughters Betty, Blake and Linda Fleshman; sons Robert, Bryant and Jack Hurley Jr.; nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. at Hope City Church, 1850 Gates Ave., in Kingman. Pastor Steve Lewandoski will be officiating.

Jack’s body was donated to Research for Life. We want to thank Living Waters Hospice for all the loving care they gave him.

