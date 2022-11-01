Rants and Raves | Nov. 2, 2022

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

If you like what you see in America keep wearing blinders. If you want change, change the vote. It’s your choice. Don’t leave it to others. Stand up for what’s right or lay down because you are their red carpet!

Gosar can’t abide by the laws of this country. Why would we want him in communication with Putin?

Good reporting by journalist Joey Postiglione. I congratulate the Kingman Daily Miner on their improvement in news reporting. The articles, I noticed, are now giving greater details and not just the press releases from reporting agencies like police, fire and sheriff. I sense the new ownership change in the Daily Miner. There is an overall improvement in the articles written and displayed here and in the online version of the paper.

Child-tax credit that would ease the inflation cost killed by the Republicans so they can blame Democrats. Once in power it will get worse, not better.

Kelli Ward is brave until caught in her lies and her failed attempt to overturn our free and fair elections.