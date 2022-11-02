Kingman middle schooler charged with a felony for allegedly threatening to bring gun to school

KINGMAN — A Kingman Middle School student has been charged with making a terrorist threat, a class three felony. He allegedly threatened to bring a gun to school to shoot others and himself.

On Tuesday, Nov. 1 at approximately 8 p.m., Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies were notified of a school shooting threat. According to an MCSO press release, deputies were contacted by the parent of a student at Kingman Middle School, who advised he was passed a note by the suspect student while riding the bus after school.

The note allegedly stated that he was going to bring a gun on the bus the next day and shoot people and then himself. Detectives were called to the scene and assumed the investigation.

During the course of the investigation, the suspect student’s identity was learned, and detectives made contact with him and his parents. The student advised that he was not serious about the note and had no intention of following through with the statements. The notes were obtained and booked in as evidence. No weapon was known to be owned or possessed by the suspect.

Detectives notified Kingman Middle School and the Kingman Police Department of the situation. The 13-year-old juvenile was arrested and booked into Mohave County Juvenile Detention for the charge of making a terroristic threat, a class 3 felony. This investigation continues.