OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Wed, Nov. 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Kingman middle schooler charged with a felony for allegedly threatening to bring gun to school

A Kingman Middle School student has been booked into the Mohave County Juvenile Detention facility and charged with making a terroristic threat. Kingman Middle School is pictured. (Miner file photo)

A Kingman Middle School student has been booked into the Mohave County Juvenile Detention facility and charged with making a terroristic threat. Kingman Middle School is pictured. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: November 2, 2022 9:36 a.m.

KINGMAN — A Kingman Middle School student has been charged with making a terrorist threat, a class three felony. He allegedly threatened to bring a gun to school to shoot others and himself.

On Tuesday, Nov. 1 at approximately 8 p.m., Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies were notified of a school shooting threat. According to an MCSO press release, deputies were contacted by the parent of a student at Kingman Middle School, who advised he was passed a note by the suspect student while riding the bus after school.

The note allegedly stated that he was going to bring a gun on the bus the next day and shoot people and then himself. Detectives were called to the scene and assumed the investigation.

During the course of the investigation, the suspect student’s identity was learned, and detectives made contact with him and his parents. The student advised that he was not serious about the note and had no intention of following through with the statements. The notes were obtained and booked in as evidence. No weapon was known to be owned or possessed by the suspect.

Detectives notified Kingman Middle School and the Kingman Police Department of the situation. The 13-year-old juvenile was arrested and booked into Mohave County Juvenile Detention for the charge of making a terroristic threat, a class 3 felony. This investigation continues.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State