13 enter Mohave Community College’s honor society

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society – Alpha Chi Omega chapter on the Kingman campus hosted its induction ceremony Friday for 13 new members for fall 2022.

The new members are Benjamin Brown, Diana Everhart, Jeffrey Fennell, Robert Gale, Brianna Greenmun, Cassandra Huntley, Ashlee Martell, Tami Padilla, Lisa Sanchez, Alexander Steele, Gage Tedford and Timothy Wright.

Students can join Phi Theta Kappa if they have achieved a 3.5 GPA and earned 12 credit hours, or if they are in a certificate program and have earned six credit hours.

MCC President Dr. Stacy Klippenstein opened the ceremony by welcoming new members and guests. He spoke about how important PTK is to MCC and all the good outreach they do on campus and throughout the county.

Dr. John Kitts, a former chapter adviser, was honored by Klippenstein with a 15-year adviser pin and a certificate from PTK. Dr. Kitts retired from MCC last spring. "I've always enjoyed my time in PTK and interacting with students through service projects in the local community," Dr. Kitts said.

Other MCC administrators who joined and offered congratulatory remarks included Dr. Tim Culver, executive vice president; Dr. Tramaine Rausaw, vice president of student and community engagement; Dr. Lucinda Leugers, dean of general and transfer education; and Dr. Tonya Jackson, associate dean of Instruction on the Kingman campus.

Stephanie Powell, a teacher at Kingman Academy of Learning, was the guest speaker and called for the new inductees to get involved right away with the club. She also spoke about reaching out to other members and advisers because they are a great resource for knowledge and guidance. “It’s always exciting to see a new group of students come into PTK and to see them grow and develop into leaders and community-oriented individuals,” said John Hansen, PTK advisor.

Advisers are John Hansen and Janice Tubbs. Officers include Mandie Price (President), Robert Stowell (Vice President of Scholarship), Angel Soriano (Vice President of Leadership), Marguerite Bainbridge (Vice President of Service), Fiona Pedi (Vice President of Fellowship) and Michael Fleming (Historian).

Before the new members took the oath, an overview of the PTK symbol was explained.

Phi Theta Kappa’s mission is to recognize and encourage scholarship among two-year college students by providing an opportunity for leadership, service and development. To learn more about PTK and other MCC student organizations, visit Mohave.edu/Clubs.

