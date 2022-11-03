Briefs: Kingman community blood drive scheduled for Nov. 7

KINGMAN – Vitalant will hold a community blood drive at the LDS Church at 610 Eastern St. from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7. Register to donate at http://www.donor.vitalant.org.

Magic, Myths & Symbols Art Gallery Show

KINGMAN – The Kingman Center for Arts will hold an artists receptions for its new gallery show from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. during First Friday activities in downtown Kingman on Friday, Nov. 4,

The new show is titled “Magic, Myths and Symbols.” It will run through Dec. 23 in the gallery in the Art Hub at 402 E. Beale St. in downtown Kingman.

The receiption is free and suitable for all ages.

Chmiel named to Dean’s List at Biola University

KINGMAN – Rebekah Chmiel of Kingman was named to Biola University’s Dean’s List for academic excellence in the spring 2022 semester.

Chmiel, a Nursing major, made the list by achieving a GPA of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative GPA is at least 3.2.

“Inclusion in Biola University’s Dean’s List is reserved for students who demonstrate exceptional performance in their academic studies. This honor signifies hard work, engagement and investment in scholarship,” said Tamara Anderson, Associate Provost of Academic Effectiveness and Administration.