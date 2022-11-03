OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Fri, Nov. 04
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Briefs: Kingman community blood drive scheduled for Nov. 7

A community blood drive will be held on Monday, Nov. 7 at the LDS Church at 610 Eastern St. in Kingman. (Adobe image)

A community blood drive will be held on Monday, Nov. 7 at the LDS Church at 610 Eastern St. in Kingman. (Adobe image)

Originally Published: November 3, 2022 5:26 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, November 3, 2022 5:54 PM

KINGMAN – Vitalant will hold a community blood drive at the LDS Church at 610 Eastern St. from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7. Register to donate at http://www.donor.vitalant.org.

Magic, Myths & Symbols Art Gallery Show

KINGMAN – The Kingman Center for Arts will hold an artists receptions for its new gallery show from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. during First Friday activities in downtown Kingman on Friday, Nov. 4,

The new show is titled “Magic, Myths and Symbols.” It will run through Dec. 23 in the gallery in the Art Hub at 402 E. Beale St. in downtown Kingman.

The receiption is free and suitable for all ages.

Chmiel named to Dean’s List at Biola University

KINGMAN – Rebekah Chmiel of Kingman was named to Biola University’s Dean’s List for academic excellence in the spring 2022 semester.

Chmiel, a Nursing major, made the list by achieving a GPA of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative GPA is at least 3.2.

“Inclusion in Biola University’s Dean’s List is reserved for students who demonstrate exceptional performance in their academic studies. This honor signifies hard work, engagement and investment in scholarship,” said Tamara Anderson, Associate Provost of Academic Effectiveness and Administration.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State