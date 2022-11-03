OFFERS
Briefs: Man arrested after crash killed 3 Phoenix college students

The body of a 46-year-old Cedar City, Utah, man was discovered in the Wupatki National Monement near Flagstaff by search dogs on Monday, Oct. 31, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office has reported. (Photo by Ken Lund, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3WtLh1W)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 3, 2022 11:22 a.m.

Updated as of Thursday, November 3, 2022 5:06 PM

PHOENIX – A man suspected of driving impaired has been arrested for allegedly causing a wrong-way freeway crash in Phoenix that killed three Grand Canyon University students, authorities said Monday.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said 25-year-old Vincent Ian Acosta has been booked into jail on suspicion of three counts of second-degree murder plus endangerment charges.

It was unclear Monday if the Laveen resident has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.

DPS officials said Acosta was found unconscious at the scene of the Oct. 10 crash on Interstate 17 and was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Acosta was released from a hospital Friday and taken into custody.

Authorities believe Acosta was driving impaired at the time of the pre-dawn crash near New River, which is about 38 miles north of Phoenix.

DPS said 19-year-old Elaine Balberdi of Kula, Hawaii and Abriauna Hoffman and Magdalyn Ogden – both 18 and from Clarkston, Washington – died from injuries suffered in the crash.

The three women were freshmen and suitemates at the Phoenix college.

Utah man’s body found in Arizona’s Wupatki National Monument

FLAGSTAFF – The body of a Utah man has been found in Wupatki National Monument near Flagstaff, authorities said Wednesday.

Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said the body of 46-year-old Conan Stults of Cedar City was located Monday by a search dogs south of the Lomki Pueblo area inside the monument.

Authorities said the county medical examiner’s office will try to determine the cause of death.

Sheriff’s deputies responded Saturday to the Antelope Hills area of Flagstaff along Highway 89 about a trespass in progress, but the person had already left the area.

Deputies were able to identify Stults after his vehicle was found at the scene and a search for him began.

