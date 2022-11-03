Kingman Vets Parade set

KINGMAN – The 2022 Veterans’ Day Parade in downtown Kingman will step off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 in downtown Kingman.

Units will be traveling on Beale Street from Fifth Street to First Street. This year’s theme of the parade is honoring all military forces and first responders.

Those interested in participating in the parade, or volunteering to help make it a success, can volunteers by visiting http://kingmandowntownmerchantsassociation.com. Parade organizers are also seeking sponsorships.

The parade, themed “All-American Heroes” this year, honors active duty military, retired reterans, National Guard reservists, and first responders.