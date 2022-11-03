OFFERS
Mohave County Republican Forum to welcome City of Kingman economic development officials

The Mohave Republican Forum is hosting City of Kingman Economic Development Gary Kellogg (pictured) and Tourism Director and Economic Development Manager Bennett Bratley for their meeting at Golden Corral, 3580 Stockton Hill Road on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 5:30 p.m. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: November 3, 2022 5:18 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave Republican Forum will host City of Kingman Economic Development Gary Kellogg and Tourism Director and Economic Development Manager Bennett Bratley to update and answer questions on the economic development in and around the City of Kingman as well as at the Kingman Industrial Park.

The MRF meeting will be held at 5:30 on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at the Golden Corral in Kingman, 3580 Stockton Hill Road. According to a news release form organizers, the meeting room should be available by or before 4 p.m. There is an admission charge of $2 per person to assist with the meeting costs.

An early bird special price is available for those arriving and paying for their meals prior to 4 p.m.

For reservations, which are requested and helpful or for further information, please contact Rita Basinger at 928- 692-4771, basingerreb@gmail.com or Jayne Seieroe at 714-914-7143, gs2007info@yahoo.com

The group will also hold their election for forum officers and directors. People who have been members of the MRF for one month or more can vote.

The MRF Christmas Party is slated for 6 p.m. on Dec. 14 at Calico’s, 418 W. Beale St. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at the upcoming meeting or by contacting Basinger.

