Obituary | Aileen Gail McMahan

Aileen Gail McMahan, 46, of Kingman, Arizona, who was born Aug. 7, 1976 in Norwood, Colorado, passed into eternal rest on Oct. 26, 2022 unexpectedly at her home from valley fever, a pulmonary illness.

She was preceded in death grandfather William Thomas Getty, grandmother Donna Gail Rodwick and mother-in-law Bonnie Ramer.

Left behind to grieve are husband Michael Everett Thompson; and children William Lefferts, Anthony Lefferts, Hailie Thompson and Emma Thompson; parents William and Janet McMahan; sister and brother-in-law Sarah and Pete Gunn; sister Tiffany Minard; grandmother Dorothy Getty; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.

Aileen loved her little dog “Raisin,” the ocean, sunflowers and honey bees. Her family and close friends would fondly call her Queen Bee.

There will be a celebration of life for Aileen on Friday Nov. 11 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., at GPLO Community Center, 5505 Highway 68 and Verde Road. Golden Valley Arizona.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Aileen McMahan's go fund me page to help with funeral expenses.
































