OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Thu, Nov. 03
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Obituary | Aileen Gail McMahan

Aileen Gail McMahan

Aileen Gail McMahan

Originally Published: November 3, 2022 4:32 p.m.

Aileen Gail McMahan, 46, of Kingman, Arizona, who was born Aug. 7, 1976 in Norwood, Colorado, passed into eternal rest on Oct. 26, 2022 unexpectedly at her home from valley fever, a pulmonary illness.

She was preceded in death grandfather William Thomas Getty, grandmother Donna Gail Rodwick and mother-in-law Bonnie Ramer.

Left behind to grieve are husband Michael Everett Thompson; and children William Lefferts, Anthony Lefferts, Hailie Thompson and Emma Thompson; parents William and Janet McMahan; sister and brother-in-law Sarah and Pete Gunn; sister Tiffany Minard; grandmother Dorothy Getty; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.

Aileen loved her little dog “Raisin,” the ocean, sunflowers and honey bees. Her family and close friends would fondly call her Queen Bee.

There will be a celebration of life for Aileen on Friday Nov. 11 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., at GPLO Community Center, 5505 Highway 68 and Verde Road. Golden Valley Arizona.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Aileen McMahan’s go fund me page to help with funeral expenses.















Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State