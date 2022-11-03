Rants and Raves | Nov. 4, 2022

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Knowing how Gosar is a big Trump supporter and how chummy Trump is with Russia why would Ukraine ever consider using Gosar to fairly represent its position?

Barbara Rodman letter: Restore the child tax credit – How about just having kids you can support yourself instead of expecting the American taxpayer to help you support them.

Double Left Turn Lanes – Please, some education needs to happen for drivers to understand the double-turn lanes and that they can’t swing wide while in the inside lane! I’ve almost been hit more times while in the right lane of a double turn intersection. And while you’re at it, please inform them what a left-turn yellow flashing arrow means.