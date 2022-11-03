Vols host Mingus Union

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School football team will celebrate Senior Night and play their final home game of the season on Friday.

Lee Williams, now ranked 20th in the state in Class 3A must win its final two games to remain in the running for one of the 16 playoff slots.

The Volunteers are 5-3 on the season, and lost on a late 40-yard field goal 23-21 to No. 14 Prescott last week.

They play Mingus Union in their home finale at 7 p.m. The Marauders have a 5-3 record and are ranked 25th in the state.

The Volunteers could make up even more ground on Nov. 11, when they travel to Bradshaw Mountain to play the Bears, who are ranked 11th in the state.

In the loss to Prescott, Lee Williams senior quarterback Troy Edwards was 14-for-28 passing for 259 yards and three touchdowns, including two to sophomore Reilly Feil. Feil has eight catches for 117 stripes. Junior Devin White gained 11 yards on five catches, including a touchdown grab.

Edwards has thrown for 1,829 yards and 21 touchdowns this year.

Junior Kruz Yocum led the Lee Williams rushing attack with 59 yards on 10 carries.

On defense seniors Brayden Petersen and Reno Ramirez combined for 35 tackles, while Feil intercepted a pass. Sophomore Izaiah Orozco was three-for-three on extra point attempts.

Lee Williams is the only local football team still playing. Kingman and Kingman Academy’s seasons ended last week.

Kingman finished at 6-4, posting the program’s first winning season since 1999. Kingman was ranked 22nd in the state in Class 3A, six short of making the playoffs.

Academy finished ranked 21st in Class 2A with a 5-4 mark, a vast improvement’s over last season’s 2-8 record.