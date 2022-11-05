Kremper fills key role in Mohave County’s Economic Development Department

KINGMAN – Gina Kremper is one of Mohave County’s newest employees and an integral part of the small Economic Development Department. She was hired following an extensive search for a much-needed assistant to Tami Ursenbach, the Economic Development Department’s tireless director.

Kremper spent most of her life in the big city of Philadelphia, and was born and raised in the eastern metropolis. As a working adult, she was front and center advancing in various leadership positions with AEX Corporation, a logistical company specializing in last mile pharmaceutical delivery.

During that lengthy period she had professional training throughout her career in all phases of customer service, leadership, logistics, distribution and business management. All of it was a huge incentive to bring her in for a key position in Economic Development.

A job listing for an assistant to Ursenbach sealed the deal for Kremper to change her lifestyle relatively late in life. May of 2022 became the decision-making time for Kremper and her family to head west and move into a more “slow down” way of life

Previous visits to Kingman put it at the top of the list. She got the county job and now, Kremper, her husband, Michael, and her mother, Eileen, are in their rural home with a new beginning. She has two sons with one in California and one remaining in Pennsylvania.

Kremper points out that Economic Development and Tourism is extremely busy right now.

She and Ursenbach administer a monthly regional community Human Resource/Small Business professional meeting to connect people in Mohave County to discuss business topics such as employee retention, workforce housing, ideas about how to motivate the workforce, and education. In the last few weeks, they have kick-started the Business Retention and Expansion program and have successfully connected several small businesses with the resources that were needed to help with employee hiring, retention and training of management. It can lead to the possible funding of grants to start projects to benefit the communities the businesses are in.

All has been well with Kremper in the short time she’s been with the county. She doesn’t understand why some positions remain unfilled. She says, “the county, as an employee, has been a great experience for me. The on-boarding and orientation process was thorough. The benefits are outstanding and there are various wellness programs that I take full advantage of. County gyms are available in several buildings, and health screenings, blood drives, etc. have been incredibly convenient.” She adds that the multiple benefits offered are excellent and “the work atmosphere is professional but laid back.”

Kremper is a big fan of all Philadelphia sports teams and those screams during this year’s World Series came from the new residents of that Kingman home. She is also a new member of the Route 66 Rotary Club, so that keeps her somewhat grounded into her newfound community for some special local networking and volunteering.

Kremper says the county hiring process “was one of the best I have seen and there are no questions that go unanswered. Everyone through the entire process was helpful and respectful.”

She says “moving across the country from Philadelphia to a small town in the desert has been one of the best decisions I’ve made. I want to be a contributing member of the county and my community.”