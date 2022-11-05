OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Sat, Nov. 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Letter | Venezuelan invasion

Originally Published: November 5, 2022 6:02 p.m.

I caught a brief story on the downtown El Paso, Texas border area on Nov. 2.

Video showed a group of people identified as illegals carrying a gigantic Venezuelan flag across the water into the U.S. as Border Patrol agents approached. One agent was attacked and injured with the flag, and another was injured by rocks the Venezuelans were throwing. Border Patrol responded with non-lethal force.

I found nowhere else the story was even carried. But entering a country illegally carrying a flag of another country is actually called an invasion, and requires a military response and some words from the president of the illegally entered country. I dare say, Donald Trump would have had the National Guard there posthaste.

We did get words. Biden soon came on and spent 30 minutes talking about, not the Venezuelans or the injured BP agents, but about how he really had won the 2020 election and then rambled on about Jan. 6, the day Trump told his enormous crowd to go to the Capitol to demonstrate peacefully. He always leaves that last part out.

A couple of thoughts. If Venezuela is so great (it's now a cesspool!), why drag yourself and your flag to our country? And if Biden, in his desperate, demented state, is so worried about Nov 8, why use 30 minutes to explain to us how he won the last election.

Thank you Border Patrol for all you've been through. Living in El Paso 35 years and having BP friends, I know how hard working under the Biden Administration is and the new, illegal "open borders" policy has been. And yet, they keep on serving. True Americans.

Linda Athens

Kingman

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State