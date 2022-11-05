Local sports briefs: Vols keep playoff hopes alive; Academy girls get playoff win

KINGMAN – Lee Williams kept itself alive in a bid for a Class 4A football playoff on Friday, Nov. 4.

The Volunteers improved to 6-3 for the season with a 40-18 win over visiting Mingus Union, and have one game remaining.

Lee Williams came into the game ranked 20th in the state in Class 4A, but only the top 16 teams make the playoffs. While Mingus came into the game with a 5-3 record, their 25th-place ranking means the win over the Marauders is not likely to propel the Volunteers into the tournament.

But they’ll get their chance next week, when the Vols travel to Bradshaw Mountain High School to take on the 11th-ranked Bears (6-3).

Bradshaw Mountain beat Flagstaff 49-6 on Friday for their fifth consecutive win. New rankings will be released at noon on Thursday.

The Volunteers actually have a better record on the road (3-1) than at home (3-2). Game stats were not available at press time.

Volleyball

Kingman Academy 3, San Tan Charter 0

GLENDALE – The Kingman Academy of Learning High School girls volleyball team is off to a fast start at the Class 2A state tournament that started Saturday at Mountain Ridge High School in Glendale.

The Lady Tigers, the fourth-ranked team in the state, made quick work of San Tan Charter school with a 3-0 win in the opening round the morning of Saturday, Nov. 5.

The set scores were 25-17, 25-12, 25-11, and the win gave Academy a berth in the tournament quarterfinals.

Coach Annette McCord’s Lady Tigers were scheduled to play again at 5 p.m. Saturday against Phoenix Country Day School, the fifth-ranked team in the state.

The winner will advance to the semi-final round to be played on Friday, Nov. 11, also at Mountain Ridge High School.

The finals will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the same location.