Sat, Nov. 05
Matthew Olson, Linda Weber wed in Florida

Matthew Olson, a 2007 Kingman High School graduate, married Elizabeth Weber in Callahan, Florida on Oct. 7. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: November 5, 2022 6:21 p.m.

KINGMAN – Gerald and Linda Olson of Kingman are pleased to announce the marriage of their son, Matthew Olson, to Elizabeth Weber on Oct. 7 in Callahan, Florida.

The groom is a 2007 graduate of Kingman High School, a 2013 graduate of The University of Arizona and a 2019 Masters Degree graduate of South Dakota State University. He is currently studying at the University of Florida for a Doctorate of Education.

The bride is the daughter of Mark and Cathy Weber and is a 2009 graduate of Satellite Beach High School and a 2013 graduate of The University of Florida.

The groom is employed by the University of Florida and the bride by Therapy Brands.

The couple reside in Melrose, Florida.

