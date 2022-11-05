Rants and Raves | Nov. 6, 2022

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

4 candidates compete for Kingman Unified School District board on Nov. 8 – Thank you for posting an article on the candidates competing for the Kingman school board. It’s too bad the Miner did not post the article before the voting process began instead of just two weeks prior to the election.

Kari Lake is a cancer in our state.

So Katie Hobbs is hiding under her bed shaking in her booties afraid to debate Kari Lake. She needs to come out of hiding and debate Ms. Lake or resign from her insulting and embarrassing run for office, now! The people of Arizona deserve no less.