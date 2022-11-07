OFFERS
Tue, Nov. 08
High wind advisory issued for Tuesday, Nov. 8 in Kingman area

Originally Published: November 7, 2022 1:48 p.m.

KINGMAN - A high wind advisory will be in effect in the Kingman area from noon on Tuesday, Nov. 8 until 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Steady south winds of 25 mph to 35 mph are anticipated with gusts to 50 mph.

“Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, and will make driving difficult for motorcycles, large trucks, trailers and campers,” the weather service wrote in the advisory, cautioning that tree limbs could blow down and power outages could result.

The advisory recommended securing outdoor objects.

It will be warm and windy, with high temperatures of 65 degrees forecast for Tuesday. There will be a 20% chance of rain Tuesday afternoon increasing to 60% Tuesday night. There is a 70% chance of rain, and possibly a thunderstorm, on Wednesday with a high of 55, but skies should clear for the remainder of the week.

