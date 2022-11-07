House fire results in damage, no injuries

KINGMAN - Northern Arizona Fire District and Kingman Fire Department responded to a house fire on Sunday, Nov. 6 with no injuries reported.

According to an NAFD news release, firefighters responded to the 4300 block of N. Eagle Drive in the Kingman area due to a manufactured house fire. Heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from a bedroom window.

A search of the home was performed by fire personnel and no occupants were located. Neighbors reported the home had been vacant for some time. The interior of the home was damaged but no other structures were threatened or damaged.

River Medical, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Unisource assisted. The cause of the fire in undetermined at this time.