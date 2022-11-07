Kingman Academy loses 3-1 in state volleyball tournament quarterfinals

GLENDALE – The Kingman Academy High School volleyball team bowed out of the Class 2A state championship tournament the evening of Saturday Nov. 5, falling 3-1 to Phoenix Country Day School in the tournament quarterfinals.

The Lady Tigers, who came into the game ranked fourth in the state, won the first game 27-25 over the fifth-ranked Lady Eagles, but dropped the next three 25-18, 25-22, 25-9.

Kingman Academy finished the season with a 15-3 overall record under head coach Annette McCord. They won their first-round game in the state tournament 3-0 over San Tan Charter School 3-0 on Saturday morning.

Phoenix Country Day school will play No. 1 Horizon Honors on Friday, Nov. 11 in the semi-finals.