OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Tue, Nov. 08
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Kingman Academy loses 3-1 in state volleyball tournament quarterfinals

Originally Published: November 7, 2022 8:40 a.m.

Updated as of Monday, November 7, 2022 3:04 PM

GLENDALE – The Kingman Academy High School volleyball team bowed out of the Class 2A state championship tournament the evening of Saturday Nov. 5, falling 3-1 to Phoenix Country Day School in the tournament quarterfinals.

The Lady Tigers, who came into the game ranked fourth in the state, won the first game 27-25 over the fifth-ranked Lady Eagles, but dropped the next three 25-18, 25-22, 25-9.

Kingman Academy finished the season with a 15-3 overall record under head coach Annette McCord. They won their first-round game in the state tournament 3-0 over San Tan Charter School 3-0 on Saturday morning.

Phoenix Country Day school will play No. 1 Horizon Honors on Friday, Nov. 11 in the semi-finals.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State