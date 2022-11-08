341 new COVID cases reported

KINGMAN – COVID is largely forgotten but not gone.

The bad news is there have been 341 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 and another eight deaths in Mohave County between noon on Wednesday, Oct. 5 and noon on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

The good news is, that is down dramatically from the peak last winter, when hundreds of new cases were being logged every day.

But the number of cases is up from last month, when 218 new cases and 17 deaths were logged by the Mohave County Department of Public Health. The locations of new cases and deaths are no longer reported by the county.

Mohave County is now in the low-transmission category on the federal Centers for Disease Control and Protection dashboard, the county reported last week.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports that the county has experienced 64,203 cases and 1,566 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic

The next monthly report by the county will be issued on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Many experts worry that the return of the flu coupled with a COVID surge could crowd hospitals again this winter. Flu shots and COVID-19 boosters are recommended.

Vaccination rates remain low in the county with just 46.2% of eligible county residents vaccinated. That compares to 74.5% statewide.

About 85,550 county residents are fully vaccinated.

The statewide death toll from the coronavirus has risen to 31,573, and nearly 2.3 million Arizonans have contracted the virus.

Nationwide, more than 97 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed, along with more than 1 million deaths.

Globally, the death toll has exceed 6.6 million with more than 633 million cases recorded.